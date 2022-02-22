Kerala sees 5,691 new Covid cases, TPR at 10.01%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (IANS) After recording a huge number of Covid cases in the third wave, Kerala seems to be returning to normal, as per figures in the past few days, with the state logging 5,691 infections on Tuesday and the test positivity rate at 10.01 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said.



While there were 10,896 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the state was 53,597, of which 6.4 per cent of the patients were in hospitals, she said in a statement.



There were another 10 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 64,403.



While 100 per cent of the above 18-year-old group (2.69 crore) have had one Covid vaccine dose, 86 per cent (2.30 crore) have taken both doses.



In the 15-18 years group, 76 per cent (11.69 lakh) have been given one dose, while 26 per cent (4.05 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



