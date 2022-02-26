Kerala reports 3,262 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday reported 3,262 Covid-19 cases, while the test positivity rate was 7.81 per cent said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



There were 7,339 recoveries taking the total active cases in the state to 32,980.



The number of Covid deaths on a single day which went up more than 100 on Saturday saw nine deaths taking the total death tally 65,161.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.30 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise, among the aged 15 to 18 years, 77 per cent (11.81 lakh) have been given one dose, while 33 per cent (5.04 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



--IANS

sg/pgh

