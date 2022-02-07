Kerala records 22,524 Covid cases, TPR 28%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (IANS) Kerala on Monday logged 22,524 Covid cases on Monday after a lower (78,682) number of tests were done on Sunday and the test positivity rate was 28.62 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



The day saw 49,586 people turn negative while the number of active cases in the state was 3,01,424, of which 3.2 per cent people were in hospitals.



Another 14 Covid deaths were registered taking the total death tally to 59,115.



On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.26 crore) have taken both the doses.



In the 15-18 years segment, 73 per cent (11.11 lakh) have been given one dose.



