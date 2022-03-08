Kerala records 1,791 Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day

Thiruvananthapuram, March 8 (IANS) A total of 1,791 people in Kerala on Tuesday turned Covid positive while the test positivity rate came down to 5.57 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



While there were 1,871 recoveries, the total number of active cases was 12,677 of which 9 per cent of the patients were under treatment at various hospitals.



Four Covid deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 66,374.



On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) eligible population have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.32 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 78 per cent (11.93 lakh) have been given one dose, while 39 per cent (5.99 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



--IANS

sg/skp/