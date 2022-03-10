Kerala logs 1,426 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) Kerala on Thursday saw 1,426 new Covid cases and the test positivity rate was 5.11 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.



With 2,055 more turning negative, there were 11,022 active cases of which 9.5 per cent were being treated at various hospitals in the state.



Two more Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 66,689.



--IANS

sg/vd