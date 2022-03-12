Kerala logs 1,088 new Covid cases with TPR at 4.93%

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) The daily Covid cases in Kerala have been declining consistently in the past weeks and on Saturday 1,088 new cases were registered, while the test positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



While 2,037 recoveries were reported, for the first time in several months the total number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,530.



There was just one Covid death for the day taking the total death toll in the state to 66,793 so far.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 87 per cent (2.32 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years 78 per cent (11.99 lakh) have been given one dose, while 43 per cent (6.56 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



--IANS

sg/skp/