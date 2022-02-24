Kerala cop dismissed for leaking info of RSS workers to SDPI

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (IANS) A police official attached to the Karimanoor police station in Idukki district, who was first suspended form service in December last year, was dismissed from service.



P.K. Anas, a police official has been booted out for sharing crucial information pertaining to over 100 BJP/RSS workers in the Idukki district of the Police database to the office bearers of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India.



Things turned bad for Anas when top police officials in the hilly district while probing an attack on a government bus driver found some evidence against against the police official.



After an arrest of one of the accused in the attack on the driver, the probe team found lot of information about the BJP RSS leaders on his mobile phone and this was what led to sacking of Anas, who was identified of downloading this confidential information and passing it to the SDPI leaders.



Another piece of information which the probe team was able to find out was that he had sent mails to the President of India to recall the administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel, whose policies had come under severe attack from the islanders.



The police meanwhile are continuing its probe in the same case to see if more damage was done.



