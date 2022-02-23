'Kerala a corridor of goons' statement by Oppn triggers row

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (IANS) The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed angry exchanges between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and the reason for this was the adjournment motion on deteriorating law and order situation in the state which said, Kerala has now become a corridor of goons.



Hitting back, Vijayan relying on figures, said that the law and order situation under him during 2016 to 21 was far better than what it was during Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's tenure (2011-16).



"During the tenure of the Congress led UDF there were 1,677 murder cases, while during his term the figure stands at 1,516 and when it came to political murders, during the UDF time there were 35 political murders, while during our term there were 26 political murders," said Vijayan.



Vijayan also added that communal elements and the Congress party are out to create trouble in the state.



But Satheesan minced no words and said the now most commonly used phrase by the Communists in Kerala whenever murders, or anything occurs is "this is just a one-off incident".



Pointing fingers at Vijayan, Satheesan went hammer and tongs and said, "Are you not ashamed that you have miserably failed in controlling the law and order situation in the state."



"Was it not the CPI-M which started the brutal killing of former CPI-M leader T.P. Chandrasekheran (his wife is now a legislator who won with the support of the Congress led UDF). It's a joke that you have said we are responsible for the poor law and order. Your modus operandi is your party first decides whom to kill, then you decide who should do it. Then you decide who should be the accused. You people function worse than a terror organisation and then you lecture us on law and order," said Satheesan.



"Jails today have now become like a tourist destination and criminals are out on parole and engaged in selling drugs and in gold smuggling. Where is your police and the intelligence? Your party now provides all facilities for those who are out on parole and the real situation in the state is, life has become very tough and people live in fear. You are primarily responsible for the growth of the RSS and the SDPI in the state," slammed Satheesan and led the entire opposition out of the house.



Joining issue was State BJP president K. Surendran (the BJP has no members in the 140 member Kerala Assembly) who said Vijayan has degraded himself to that of a grassroots CPI-M leader.



"Wherever the CPI-M cadres are accused in murder cases, Vijayan describes it as an outcome of a small fight. The recent murders that were witnessed at Ernakulam, Haripad and at Kannur are all done by the CPI-M workers, but Vijayan defends it similar to what the party organ puts out news on such cases. He should not lower himself to that of a grassroots CPI-M leader," said Surendran in a statement issued here.



--IANS

sg/skp/