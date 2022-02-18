Kerala HC to continue virtual hearings

Kochi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Registrar General of the Kerala High Court has decided to continue the virtual hearing of cases.



A notice put out on Friday said it will continue for a month or till the daily test positivity rate (TPR) falls below 10 per cent, whichever is earlie.



The present TPR is around 15 per cent.



Incidentally, it was from January 17 the High Court decided to revert to functioning through online modes due to the spike in Covid cases at Ernakulam district, where the court is located.



The decision to go virtual then was taken by the Administrative Committee of the High Court chaired by Chief Justice S. Manikumar and a discussion took place with the Bar Association also.



--IANS

