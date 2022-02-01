Kerala HC posts actor Dileep's anticipatory bail hearing to Thursday

Kochi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday deferred to Thursday, actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea hearing in a case relating to conspiracy to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.



It also directed that the six mobile phones used by the actor and his close aides, which was given to the registry of the court on Monday, to be handed over to the local magistrate court at Aluva where the FIR is registered.



He is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.



While the prosecution sought the custody of the phones, it was strongly opposed by the counsel of the actor and the court decided to hand it over to the lower court.



Alleging that the actor was not cooperating with the probe, the prosecution sought his custody as well as his aides.



Last week, the prosecution had argued that there were seven mobile phones -- four of Dileep, two of his brother Anoop, and one used by his brother-in-law.



After Dileep denied having a fourth phone, the court asked him to submit six mobiles.



The prosecution pointed out that around 12,000 calls had been made from the mobile phone which was still not handed over, adding that it was in use till a few months back and yet the actor stated that he does not remember about using such a phone.



The probe team had, last week, moved a fresh application, claiming that the actor had conspired to do away with the officials probing the case and this came after the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad were interrogated for 33 hours over three days.



A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.



According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.



--IANS

sg/shb/