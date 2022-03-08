Kerala HC nixes Dileep's plea seeking suspension of further probe in abduction case

Kochi, March 8 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed actor Dileep's plea seeking suspension of further probe into the 2017 actress abduction case.



After hearing all the parties, the court gave the verdict and asked the police probe team to submit its report on or before April 15.



On February 14, exactly a week after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dileep in the fresh case registered against him by the Crime branch following fresh disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar, that he would eliminate police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail, filed a petition to quash the FIR in the case.



The actor's counsel had argued that that the fresh disclosure was a cooked up one by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.



It was the probe official Baiju Paulose who had hired Balachandrakumar to come out with false stories after he realised that the trial in the case before the Sessions Judge was not proceeding in his favour, he argued.



A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.



According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.



