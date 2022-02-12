Kejriwal expresses grief over Rahul Bajaj's death

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of renowned industrialist Rahul Bajaj, saying that the latter made a 'big contribution' towards the progress of the country.



Taking to Twitter, he said: "Got very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front."



Bajaj, 83, the doyen of the Bajaj Group, passed away in Pune following his long battle with cancer.



Recalling over three-decade old TV advertisement of Bajaj scooter having the tag line of "Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer," Kejriwal said it became a part of every household.



"My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet," he added.



Born in Kolkata in 1938, Rahul Bajaj breathed his last around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.



He had taken charge of the Bajaj Group in 1965 and during his captaincy, the group soared to one of the biggest in the sub-continent.



--IANS

uj/sks/skp/