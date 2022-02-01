Kejriwal 'disappointed' as Budget fails to address inflation

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Terming the Union Budget 2022-23 "disappointing", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that it has nothing to ease the burden of common masses hit by the rising inflation amid Covid-19.



"People had high hopes from the Union Budget in Covid times. It has disappointed masses. The budget has nothing for the common people. It has nothing to ease the inflation," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on Twitter.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget this morning.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget, saying it would benefit all via "more investment, more infrastructure, more growth", but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted it for its lack of provisions for the "salaried and middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs".



