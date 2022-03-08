Kashmiri youth being lured to hurl grenades at busy places: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Lt. General D.P. Pandey, General officer commanding (GoC) of Army's Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said on Tuesday that youths are being lured to hurl grenades at busy places as militants have failed to carry out big strikes against the security forces.



The GOC said that the women of Kashmir have started coming on the forefront who otherwise were pushed to the wall in the past and this development will help prevent boys from treading the wrong path.



He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised on the eve of International Women's Day.



He said since militants are not able to carry out big strikes against the security forces now, young men are being lured to lob grenades at busy public places as seen the other day in the city where an elderly man and a young girl lost their lives.



"We believe society has a great role to play in preventing such incidents. Women were pushed to the wall and kept confined to four walls of the house. Now that they are out, we are sure they will help prevent young boys from choosing the wrong path," he said.



About the situation on the Line of Control (LoC), Lt. General Pandey said since past one year there is peace along the LoC as children are going to school and the people are carrying out agricultural activities without fear.



