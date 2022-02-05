Kashmir youth shot dead inside his house

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) A youth was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his house on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.



Reports said the shots were fired from outside the window of the victim's room while he was sleeping at around 4 a.m.



One of the shots hit the youth, identified as Ikram Hussain Shah, on the head, killing him on the spot.



The reports also said a bullet was fired at the house of another person, some 20 metres from the residence of the victim in Targayi village of Budhal area.



Official sources said a police party headed by SHO Budhal, Mushtaq Ahmed visited the spot immediately and the area was been cordoned off.



