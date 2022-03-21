'Kashmir Files' another drama to garner votes, says KCR

Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday termed "Kashmir Files" as "another drama" by the Narendra Modi government to garner votes and said the country needs to discuss development, irrigation, and unemployment files.



He slammed the BJP government for dividing people in the name of religion by whipping up communal passions.



"'Kashmir Files' is a slogan. If there is a progressive government, there will be irrigation files, industrial files and economic files. What is Kashmir Files? Who wants it," he asked while addressing a news conference.



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief pointed out that Kashmiri Pandits themselves are saying that this is a drama and a 'tamasha' to get votes in the 2024 election as they have not got any relief.



"Do something for Kashmiri pandits. You only do sweet talk. What is your priority? You are trying to sell Hindu dharma to get votes," said KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known.



He alleged that before every election, the BJP comes out with emotional issues and encash it. "Through this, they are openly saying we have failed. We can't do anything. We have only Kashmir Files, Pulwama, Pakistan, painting somebody as devils and we seek votes in their name," he said, adding that this is not in the interest of the country.



KCR said the Modi government came to power due to failures of the previous UPA government had miserably failed in the last eight years. "Show me one area in which the country has progressed," he said citing statistics which show that India is slipping behind countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Bhutan in global rankings.



He called BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh elections a technical victory and said his prediction that the saffron's party's strength will come down in Assembly had come true. He claimed that BJP faced farmers' anger in Punjab and the writing on the wall is clear for the saffron party.



He claimed that the nation has come to a decision that the present government at the Centre can't deliver and it has to go for the good of the country.



"It has not set up a new project or a factory built. This is a hard fact. The GDP has come down to 6 per cent from 8 per cent during UPA rule. The unemployment has gone up. The government is selling away the public assets," he said.



Stating that there is a void in national politics, he said he, along with others, was trying to fill this void by working for an alternative which can be structural changes in the country.



"I am pursuing national politics now. I am doing my piece of job. I have to meet so many friends who are playing a major role in the country's politics. We are trying to formulate our opinion. Thereby what happens, let us see. I assure you from 2024, India will pursue a new path of kranti," he said.



KCR, who recently held meeting with leaders of various parties, said he would soon meet some other leaders. "We have some ideas. We will decide what is going to be the best for 2024."



KCR revealed that he was working with political strategist Prashant Kishor to bring a change in the country. "Yes, he is working with me. What is wrong with this. Why are you scared of him," he asked, referring to statements by some BJP leaders.



The TRS chief said that Prashant Kishor with apps, surveys, and his i-PAC team knows the people's pulse. "You are insulting him by saying he is taking Rs 300 crore. You should say Rs 3,000 crore," he quipped, ridiculing the allegations by opposition parties.



Stating that Prashant Kishor is his best friend for last 7-8 years, KCR claimed that he never takes money for his work.



"Prashant Kishor never takes money for work. Take it from me. He is not a paid worker. You people don't know who is Prashant Kishor. What is his commitment for the nation? I am very sorry that a good man is being maligned," he said.



KCR said since Prashant Kishor worked in 12 states and can help in impacting national politics, he invited him to work with him.



The TRS chief ruled out early Assembly elections in Telangana. He said last time there was a need to go for early polls as various schemes and projects started by his government were incomplete and he wanted the TRS to come back with fresh mandate to complete them.



He was confident that TRS will retain power in the next year's election by winning 95-105 seats in the 119-member Assembly. He made the prediction on the basis of a survey done by 3 organisations in 30 constituencies. According to the survey, the TRS is losing only one seat by 0.3 per cent votes.



Referring to statements by some BJP leaders that there will be raids by Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him, he asked them what was stopping them from going ahead. "I am not the one to be scared of your blackmail politics. The corrupt should be scared."



