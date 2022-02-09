Kashmir Cyber Police recovers smartphones worth lakhs

Srinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has recovered missing smartphones worth lakhs of rupees which were handed over to the rightful owners, officials said on Wednesday.



"Cyber Police Kashmir with constant efforts of its dedicated technical teams traced out 73 missing/lost smartphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees. These traced out smartphones were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners today at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar," the police said.



"Moreover, an amount of Rs 4.20 lakh was also saved by the financial desk of the cyber police station Kashmir on Tuesday, which the victims of cyber frauds had lost in various online scams. Cyber Police Kashmir has a robust mechanism in place to help citizens in facing various technological challenges in their day to day life."



Meanwhile, Cyber Police Kashmir has advised general masses not to share the bank details, account details, personal details, OTP etc. to anyone.



