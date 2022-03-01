Karthik runs an art festival called Appa Art Fest in memory of his late father renowned Artist K N Ramachandran

New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) 'Futuristic Antique,' a series of paintings created in collaboration between Karthikeyan Ramachandran and his Legendary artist Father K N Ramachandran on the theme of 'Futuristic Antique,' will be launched as Karthik's first Art NFT on Token Runway.







He is a member of the Delhi-based Future Collective, which hosted an art fair at Bikaner House Delhi. All of these influences combine to form Artist Karthik Ramachandran, who is a blend of traditional knowledge and crazy contemporary ideas. Most people add a prefix to his name, "MAD Karthik." His art has this undercurrent, and he describes his style as "Futuristic antique" – which means "Looking at today as a matter of past, by putting yourself in the future."



He started his journey with MTV India from 2000-2005 as a visualiser and left as a creative director. Between 2005-2006 he set up the animation and visual effects team at Pixion Mumbai and created the launch image identity for VH1 India during the launch year 2006 started xtrathin design pvt Ltd a graphic design & advertising house in Bandra, Mumbai.



Kartik also worked for OTT platforms for projects like Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Comicstaan and also for movies such as Kai Po Che, The Lunchbox, Shahid, ABCD, Ghanchakkar, Joker among others.



Artist and visionary Karthik Ramachandran curates' art shows & festivals. Being inclined towards art is in his genes because of his late father renowned Artist K N Ramachandran. Karthik runs an art festival called Appa Art Fest in memory of his father, where he curates artists of diverse art forms to come together & co-create anything from traditional to contemporary, from digital to theatre.



