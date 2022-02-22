Karnataka sees Covid cases come down to 767, 29 new deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Karnataka on Tuesday logged 767 new Covid cases against 1,682 discharges, while there were another 29 deaths.



The number of total active cases in the state stood at 10,406, and the positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 552 against 916 discharges, while 14 deaths were reported. The total active cases stand at 5,255.



Yadgir, Koppal and Raichur districts have reported no cases of Covid. Vijayapura (3), Uttara Kannada (6), Ramnagar (2), Mandya (5), Kolar (9), Kalaburgi (3), Haveri (1), Hassan (7), Gadag (2), Dharwad (7), Davanagere (3), Chitradurga (9), Chikkamagalur (5) Chikkaballapura (2), Chamarajanagar (6), Bidar (3) Bengaluru Rural (4) and Bagalkot (2) districts reported cases in single digits.



--IANS

