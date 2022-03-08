Karnataka logs 197 Covid cases, 8 deaths

Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) Karnataka logged 197 new Covid cases against 258 discharges, as well as 8 deaths on Tuesday, against 155 cases, 349 discharges and 5 deaths the previous day.



Positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent and case fatality rate at 4.06 per cent.



The total active cases stood at 2,980.



Bengaluru Urban recorded 130 cases against 171 discharges and one death in the last 24 hours. There are 2,308 total active cases in the city.



Vijayapura, Ramnagar, Haveri, Dharwad, Chikkamagalur, Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Bengaluru Rural, and Bagalkot have reported zero cases.



A total number of 10,15,32,385 doses of Covid vaccinations have been administered in the state till date.



