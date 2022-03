Karnataka logs 181 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Karnataka on Friday logged 181 new Covid cases against 260 discharges and 3 deaths.



The number of total active cases stood at 2,764. Positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent and case fatality rate at 1.65 per cent.



Bengaluru Urban recorded 122 Covid cases against 164 discharges, and two deaths. The number of total active cases stood at 2,228.



Vijayapura, Udupi, Raichur, Koppala, Kodagu, Haveri, Gadag, Davanagere, Bidar, and Bengaluru Rural recorded zero cases.



--IANS

mka/vd