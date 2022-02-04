Karnataka logs 14,950 new Covid cases, 53 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) Covid cases in Karnataka further came down to 14,950 on Friday, as against 16,436 the previous day, while there were 53 new deaths.



Another 40,599 people were discharged.



The positivity rate for the day stood at 10.93 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.35 per cent.



The total active cases in the state came down to 1,23,098 from 1,48,800.



Bengaluru saw 6,039 cases against 25,904 discharges in the last 24 hours as well as 15 more deaths.



Belagavi (1,018) is the only other district in the state to record Covid cases in four digits. The cases in all districts have come down.



Positivity rate has come down from 19.37 per cent in the last week to 10.93 per cent in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate has slightly increased from 92.25 per cent in the last week to 95.81 per cent.



A total of 4,093 persons were admitted to hospitals for Covid treatment in the last 24 hours, while 1,36,777 Covid tests were done.



