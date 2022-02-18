Karnataka logs 1,333 Covid cases, 19 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,333 new Covid cases against 4,890 discharges, and 19 deaths on Friday.



The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 16,184. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.59 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.42 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 705 against 1,863 discharges. There were nine deaths. The total active cases have come down to 7,661 in the city.



Yadgir (2), Vijayapura (5), Raichur (3), Koppal (3), Gadag (6), Davanagere (7) and Chikkaballapur (6), and Bidar (9) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. No district in the state reported Covid cases in three digits.



Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department said passengers who travel from Kerala and Goa need not possess negative RT-PCR test results with them, but will have to present their full vaccination certificate.



--IANS

mka/vd