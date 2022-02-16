Karnataka: 4 students killed, 2 injured in road accident

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Four college students, including a girl, were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka on Wednesday.



The deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi, Bharath, Siril and Venkat. The injured have been identified as Siri Krishna and Ankita Reddy.



According to police, the incident took place when the students of Garden City College in Bengaluru were returning from a cafe centre in Kolar.



As the car driver lost control over the vehicle, it hit the road divider, crossed over to other side and came under a truck.



The police said the accident occurred due to over speeding.



Police had to struggle to extricate the bodies from the mangled car.



Hosakote police are investigating the case.



--IANS

mka/svn/shb/