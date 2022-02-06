Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera at their Mehendi ceremony

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANSlife) Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera were dressed to the nines in Designer Punit Balana for the Mehendi ceremony before the wedding. Karishma looked stunning in a yellow bandhni lehenga with a pink tinge, while her would-be husband looked dapper in a block printed redchuridar kurta.







The lehenga features delicate marodi work and contrast red piping. It has a sleeveless blouse with a deep U neckline, gold embroidery, mirror details, and a back tie with tassels. Karishma accessorised her lehenga with an organza silk dupatta with scalloped gold embroidered borders.



"Karishma's family has a tradition of wearing Bandhej to weddings. We created a beautiful Bandhej lehenga in accordance with Anaita's brief, making it fun, festive, colourful, and playful. We added a lot of tassels and fun elements to the lehenga, as well as a pink element "Punit Balana, the designer, shared his thoughts. "An element from Karishma's lehenga on pink and block print was designed for the groom, Varun," he added further.



