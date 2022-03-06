Karishma Kotak: Women should be treated kindly on a regular basis

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) As International Women's Day is set to be celebrated on March 8, actress-model Karishma Kotak has shared an empowering message. She says women should be treated kindly on a regular basis instead of just one day.



Karishma said: "Women's Day should be celebrated every day and women should be treated kindly on a regular basis instead of just one day."



She added: "It should be the norm to love your mother, help your wife, smile at your daughter and appreciate your sister daily."



On the work front, Karishma recently hosted a Cricket league in Oman. She was also featured in a music video titled 'Ab Talak' along with Yasser Desai.



--IANS

dc/dpb