Kareena Kapoor Khan flags off espionage soap with romantic twist

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into a narrator for the promo of upcoming fictional show "Spy Bahu". She is seen introducing the cast of the daily soap including Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim).



"Spy Bahu" is a love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan.



Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena said: "I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn't? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious.



"'Spy Bahu' is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show."



"Spy Bahu" will be coming soon on Colors.



