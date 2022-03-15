Karan Sharma dons khaki for 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Karan Sharma will be seen portraying the character of Police Inspector Abhishek Sharma in 'Crime Patrol 2.0'.



Having played the role of a cop numerous times in his past shows, Karan has a special likeness towards such characters.



Expressing his excitement, Karan said: "'Crime Patrol 2.0' will have a different angle to it as it will not only showcase the gruesome crime mysteries and how it is solved but it will also revolve around the personal lives of the police officers who are doing a remarkable job. I am really looking forward to this new journey and I hope the audience shower their love and blessings to the show like before."



Giving insights about his character, Karan added: "I am essaying the character of Police Inspector Abhishek Sharma who is a fearless and intelligent cop. While being passionate about his duty towards the safety of the city, he ends up messing up his personal life with his family. He tries his best to strike the right balance between his duty as a Police officer and a family man."



"As a cop, he has the ability to look beyond the possibilities and solve the crime in his own way. He is a dedicated and responsible man, and I can relate to him on those grounds making Abhishek a very special role for me. I am very much excited for this show as we are shooting in some of the most authentic locations in and around Bhopal such as Lake Side, Hoshangabad, Gaon Phanda, Sarvar Zila, etc. making it' an experience of a lifetime."



'Crime Patrol 2.0' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr



