Karan Adani meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses investments

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) In a significant development, industrialist Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Secretariat on Thursday evening to discuss investment plans in the state.



The meet comes soon after Gautam Adani had met Banerjee.



Senior state government officers, including Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi were present at Thursday's meeting.



The meeting, prior to the state government's annual global business meet, is significant because sources in the CMO said that the duo had discussions regarding the construction of the proposed deep-sea port at Tajpur.



Karan Adani, who is also the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) showed keenness, the source said.



The West Bengal government has already floated the tender for Tajpur deep sea port and the last date of submission is February 15.



"Tenders will be opened 48 hours after the submission. So far 10 companies have shown interest in constructing the deep-sea port in Tajpur," another senior official said.



Discussions were also held on possible investments in the Deocha-Pachami coal mining project, a source said.



In December last year, Gautam Adani had Banerjee and expressed his interest in the state. After the meeting, Adani had tweeted: "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022".



--IANS

sbg/vd