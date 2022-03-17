Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das call on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter's residence here, along with actress and director Nandita Das.



Following the interaction, the Chief Minister gifted each of them a silver filigree Konark wheel, a memento and jersey of the Indian hockey team.



"It was a pleasure meeting actor-comedian @KapilSharmaK9 & filmmaker @nanditadas who have taken time out from shooting of their upcoming film in #Bhubaneswar. Encouraged them to explore #Odisha's treasure-trove of natural beauty and heritage," Patnaik said in a tweet.



Sharing some pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle, Sharma said, "It was a pleasure meeting the honourable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odishaji... thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home... your heart is as beautiful like your state, Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude."



Earlier on Thursday morning, Sharma shared a video, where he was seen riding a bike in Bhubaneswar.



"Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bulletA#bulletloversA#beautifulA#bhubaneswarA#Odisha," Sharma said in the post shared on Instagram.



Sharma is in Odisha to shoot for an upcoming film directed by Nandita Das. He has been sharing videos and pictures on social media platforms since he began shooting for the film, which is yet-to-be-titled.



Sharma, who is playing the role of a food delivery boy in the movie, has been seen shooting in different locations of the city for the past few days.



Shahana Goswami plays the female lead in the upcoming movie, in which she will be seen as Sharma's wife.



--IANS

bbm/arm