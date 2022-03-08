Kapil Kaustubh Sharma on featuring eight popular actresses in his web series

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Writer-director-actor Kapil Kaustabh Sharma talks about his web series 'Margaon: The Closed File' which features actresses Zeenat Aman, Pallavi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Kitu Gidwani, Pervien Dastur, Tannaz Irani and Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal.



It is written and directed by Kapil.



"Zeenat ji was a part of my debut film 'Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun'. Back then, I was a newcomer but she was gracious enough to support me. She was also a part of my second film. Her presence has not only been an important part of my films but my life as well."



"She has a very interesting part in 'Margaon: The Closed File' and the audience will be pleasantly surprised to see her in this role. I am thankful to Pallavi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Kitu Gidwani, Pervien Dastur, Tannaz Irani and Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal for being a part of my show. I feel blessed to have so many legendary actresses in my project", he says.



Kapil started his journey as an actor with the film 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Divya Khosla Kumar. He soon branched out as a producer with 'Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun' which he also played the lead in. For him, Women's Day is very special.



Talking about the importance of this day, he says: "While I feel one must celebrate the presence of the special women every day, Women's Day serves as a reminder for us to do something special for the women in our lives. As a child, I was extremely close to my mother and turned to her whenever I would need some emotional support. With time, I met many incredible women, each of whom added a lot of value to my life and helped me grow as a person."



On the professional front, Kapil is busy with multiple projects in different formats. One of his upcoming films as an actor and director is 'Love Is Love', the third film in the 'Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyun' franchise. He will be seen romancing 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actress Kulraj Randhawa in the film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' which features names like Anupam Kher, Vijay Raaz and Prem Chopra.



