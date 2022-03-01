Kannan's directorial starring Hansika to be a sci-fi, fantasy, horror-comedy

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Director Kannan's upcoming film, featuring Hansika Motwani in the lead, will be a sci-fi, fantasy, horror-comedy.



Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film, which is being produced by director Kannan himself on behalf of Masala Pix production in joint collaboration with Focus Films, has been tentatively titled 'Production No 7'.



Director Kannan already has two other films in different stages of production. While 'The Great Indian Kitchen' is all set to release, his other film, 'Kaasedhaan Kadavulada' is in the post-production stage.



Now, Kannan has begun work on this film, which will have Hansika playing the character of Nethra, a young scientist.



Sources say that the makers have erected huge sets of a biology lab on the East Coast Road in Chennai for the film. Kannan has also collaborated with a VFX company for the project.



Balasubramaniem is the director of photography for the film, which has dialogues by Siddharth Subhavenkat.



The film, which recently went on the floors with a simple pooja, is expected to release on August 15 this year.



