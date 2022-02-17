Kanimozhi confident of victory for DMK, allies in civic polls

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Senior DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi on Thursday said that her party and its allies will have an outstanding win in the ensuing urban local body elections.



In a statement, the DMK leader said that the people of the state are happy with the nine-month-old government of M.K. Stalin and that the urban body election results will give clear testimony to that.



Kanimozhi said that she had travelled across the state and found a positive response from the people in support of the DMK and its ideals.



The senior leader said that the BJP government at the Centre was "anti-people" and was not reducing the rate of fuels even after the DMK MPs had petitioned the government.



She said that Stalin had also written multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but in vain.



While addressing public programmes at Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, Kanimozhi touched upon local issues and said that the previous AIADMK government had put a hold on the construction of a by-pass road at Ambasamudram.



She said that the DMK government which is in power at the state would take steps to construct this by-pass road at Ambasamudram.



During her campaign at Nagercoil, the DMK leader said that it was the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi who was instrumental in the constitution of government medical colleges in all districts of the state.



Kanimozhi in her public address said that these medical colleges helped students from poor backgrounds get admission to medical colleges and to pursue medicine.



Kanimozhi said that the BJP government at the Centre has implemented NEET which has led to several students from the marginalised sections getting pushed out from the race for MBBS admissions.



She said that the DMK government is actively pursuing the case regarding NEET and added that the party would focus on removing the NEET from the system.



--IANS

aal/svn/skp/