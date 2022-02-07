Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor dare each other during launch of reality show 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to host Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.



During the launch event, both have an interesting conversation in which they dare each other to bring out the concept of this show and make it clear to the viewers how the contestants will have to face daring tasks.



Kangana said: "I have faced so many FIRs and summons and have visited the cops so many times in the recent past, tell me Ekta, what would you do to meet the cops at the station?"



In turn, Ekta gave a dare to Kangana and asked her if she being the host of the show would reveal any of her secrets on the show? To which, Kangana said that she would reveal a few in the very first episode of the show.



There will be 16 celebrities on the show whose names will be announced officially soon. These contestants will be locked up inside the jail and there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.



As per the sources, well-known personalities of entertainment industry and other fields will be seen on the show. Few names includes Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das and others.



'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.



--IANS

ila/kr