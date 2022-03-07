Kamal Nath disagrees with Cong MLA who boycotted MP Guv's speech

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) The Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly began here on Monday with speech of Governor Mangubhai Patel.



Soon after the Governor's speech, leader of the House and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought attention of the Members on a tweet of Congress leader Jitu Patwari.



About two hours before the budget session started, former minister and Congress MLA Patwari tweeted that he will boycott the Governor's address. "I am boycotting the Governor's address in public/state interest because, it is necessary to wake up the BJP government that went into a perpetual sleep," Patwari's tweet read.



Objecting to the manner in which Congres MLA announced to boycott Governor's address, Mishra said, "The act of the Congress MLA (Patwari) should be condemned. I believe that the leader of opposition would also agree with me. Without knowing what is going to be announced in the budget, how can an MLA know what is the Governor going to say? He has set a wrong precedent in the functioning of the assembly."



Mishra was joined by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who also condemned the act of the Congress MLA.



Distancing himself from Patwari's tweet, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Kamal Nath agreed with the leader of the House saying, "I disagree with the act of the MLA (Jitu Patwari). I would also like to make it clear that this was not the party's stand. As a leader of opposition, I do not agree with such kind of practice."



Meanwhile, Speaker Girish Goutam said that an elected MLA should present his/her views on any issue in the assembly. Making such announcement on social media will set a wrong precedent in the functioning of the assembly. "Jitu Patwari's act is highly condemnable and I believe that such act should not be repeated in the future," Speaker said, adding that the Assembly committee will look into this matter.



