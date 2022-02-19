Kamal Haasan's MNM demands repoll in booth in local body elections

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has demanded the cancellation of the urban local body elections at a booth in Keeranur Municipality as the poster pasted outside of it did not contain the party's 'torch light' symbol.



According to MNM, the non-printing of its electoral symbol in the posters pasted outside the polling booth in Keeranur Municipality Ward No.5 is an act of denying the fundamental right of its candidate.



The State Election Commission has to ensure the existence of the electoral symbol in the posters as well as in the voting machines before the start of polling, MNM said.



If this is not done then the polling in that booth should be cancelled and repoll should be held, the party demanded.



Polling has been peaceful for the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu began at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.



About 2.79 crote voters are expected to vote in over 30,000 booths to elect their representatives in the urban local bodies.



Except for minor glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines in some booths, polling is smooth in other centres.



While several parties are in the contest, the fight is largely between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK.



Counting of votes will be on February 22.



--IANS

vj/ksk/







