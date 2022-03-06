Kabul municipality places price cap on essential goods

Kabul, March 6 (IANS) After several complaints against the soaring prices of essential goods such as cooking supplies and fuel, the Kabul municipality has ordered a price cap on such items, the media reported.



"The price cap has been issued by the municipality to control the prices. We call on the residents to help us enforce the price cap," TOLO News quoted Niamatullah Barakzai, a spokesman for the Kabul municipality, as saying.



The move was welcomed by the residents of the Afghan capital, who said that such decisions will help keep the prices of food materials fair.



"The government should allocate a price cap and a limit for commodities based on the price of the dollar. If the government can control this, it is a good move," said Samim Amiri, a resident of Kabul.



"All commodities are imported from abroad. We don't have our own products. The price of the dollar is not stable," said Zar Alam, a shopkeeper.



After the Taliban took over the country in August last year, the price of commodities, particularly food items, has significantly increased.



The Afghan currency has also drastically lost its value against the dollar.



