KGF star Yash plays cricket with local boys

Udupi, Feb 2 (IANS) Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.



Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.



Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.



The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.



As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.



