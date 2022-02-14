KCR's daughter, Cong leader engage in war of words over T'gana

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) A day after Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao came out openly in defence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, there was a war of words between the former's daughter K. Kavitha and Congress MP Manickam Tagore on who should get the credit for the formation of Telangana state.



Kavitha, a member of Telangana state legislative council, tweeted that Telangana was not a gift and it was achieved by the people's movement under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao.



Kavitha, stated this in response to a tweet by Congress leader Manickam Tagore, who is in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana.



Tagore had described Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as chameleon and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as communal. He termed them as two sides of the same coin. The Congress leader said the party will continue to work for a Telangana which millions of Telangana youth wanted which Sonia Gandhi wanted. "In 7 years it never happeneda to make that happen, we need to defeat the chameleon TRS & communal BJP. Both are 2 sides of the same coin. Congress can & will," he wrote.



"Just setting the record state Manickam Ji once and for all. KCR Garu and TRS Party led people's movement for Telangana, it was not a gift. It was a fight and truth won," responded Kavitha.



The Congress MP then hit back at Kavitha reminding her that Telangana wasn't a one leader movement. "It was a people's movement. Everyone stood hand in hand and fought for it. But it was Sonia Amma's resolve that made a million dream's possible. Recently Modiji blamed Congress for creation of Telangana. Don't forget," he said.



Tagore also reminded Kavitha that her father called Sonia Gandhi 'Amma of Telangana' but changed his words and supported BJP in all the anti people decisions like land bill, GST, demonetization, Rafale and CAA for seven years.



"Again yesterday, he changed his stand, How can we believe he won't change his stand again?" the Congress leader asked. "Congress will never change its stand on BJP as communal politics," he added.



KCR at his news conference on Sunday had slammed Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma for his offensive remarks against Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of surgical strikes and demanded his dismissal.



The TRS chief also defended Rahul Gandhi over Rafale deal and announced that he will approach the Supreme Court over the massive corruption.



