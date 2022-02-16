KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Feb 20 to discuss anti-BJP front

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) As part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20.



Thackeray spoke to Chandrasekhar Rao over phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai.



According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Maharashtra chief minister extended his full support to the efforts of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief to fight "anti-people" policies of the BJP government at the Centre and for federal justice.



The Shiv Sena leader was all praise for KCR's fight and told him that to protect the country from "divisive" forces, he has raised his voice at the right time. "You continue the fight for the rights of the states and to protect the unity of the country. March ahead with the same spirit. You will have our full support. In this regard, we will extend all possible help to you to mobilise public support," the CMO quoted Thackeray as saying.



Inviting KCR to Mumbai, Thackeray requested him to agree to be his guest. "On this occasion, we will discuss the future course of action," Thackeray said.



KCR has already announced his plans to play a key role in forging a national alliance against BJP. He had told reporters on Sunday that he would soon visit Mumbai to meet Thackeray. He said he would also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon.



The Maharashtra chief minister is the second leader to speak to KCR over phone in two days. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Deve Gowda had called up the TRS chief on Tuesday seeking KCR's support to the fight launched by him against the "religious polarisation" of politics by the BJP government at the Centre.



Deve Gowda congratulated KCR for fighting against the communal politics in the country. "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the CMO quoted the former Prime Minister as saying.



KCR told Deve Gowda that he would visit Bangalore in this regard and meet him personally.



--IANS

