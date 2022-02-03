KBC lottery fraud: Two held for cheating people

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Cyber Cell of North Delhi police has arrested two persons for allegedly cheating people in the name of KBC lottery, an official said on Thursday.



The senior police official said the accused have been identified as Aniket Singh and Sameer Ansari. They were operating the racket from West Bengal and Jharkhand. One Sunham Mandal who is the kingpin, is on the run. They have cheated a number of people to the tune of several crore rupees.



The police said that one Saroj Devi had approached the police saying she got a call from KBC office which told her that she had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. She was asked to pay charges to get the amount. She deposited Rs 8.8 lakh in their said account after which they stopped taking her call.



The police learnt that the accused used to call and send audio clippings through WhatsApp numbers to the victims and would convince them, that they had won the popular show's KBC lottery of Rs 25 lakh.



They also sent videos of bundles of cash and which also showed some persons saying that they had won the KBC lottery and were in the bank to receive the cash.



The accused would then tell people that to get the prize they needed to pay documentation charges, TDS and other taxes.



"They had bank accounts in Bihar where they would receive money in the name of various charges. Later they would transfer it to different e-wallets and subsequently transferred in different bank accounts of West Bengal," said the police official.



Following the technical input Aniket was held from West Bengal. He told the cops that Sameer Ansari was giving him two per cent in lieu of receiving money from his victims.



Sameer was also held. He told the cops that one Shubam Mandal is his boss.



Dozens of bank accounts were got arranged by Sameer and more than crore rupees have been transacted through these accounts.



Further probe in the matter is on.



