K-Rail: Kerala Police register case against Cong MP K. Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against Congress MP from Kodikunnil Suresh for using abusive words against them.



Suresh, MP from Mavelikara, was seen having angry exchanges with the police when he along with protesters was seen dissuading a group of K-Rail officials who had come to conduct the survey for the project.



When the police took a strong position, an angry Suresh told the police that his position is above that of the police officials. After this the police decided to register a case against him for abusive words used by him against them.



Vijayan, meanwhile, continued his detailing on how the K-Rail project would change the face of Kerala. He was speaking in Kozhikode, at Chengannur in Alappuzha district.



But across the state ever since the survey work started, it has been a free for all between the officials and the political workers of the Congress led UDF and the BJP. While Vijayan and the CPI-M is determined that this will become a reality even when Metroman E. Sreedharan called this an idiotic proposal, a reputed economist K.P. Kannan has said similar projects in countries like China, Spain and Japan, which has more than 70 per cent of the world's similar high speed rails, has been declared as a failure if the economics is worked out.



If completed the pet project of Vijayan will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and a high speed train will run this distance in around four hours and it will cost Rs 63,940 crore. NITI Aayog says it might cost Rs 1.24 lakh crore and is expected to be completed in 2025 according to the detailed project report.



