Justice Vipin Sanghi new acting CJ of Delhi HC

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Central Government has appointed Justice Vipin Sanghi as the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court with effect from March 13.



He will replace Chief Justice D.N. Patel who retires on March 13.



"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Vipin Sanghi, senior-most Judge of the Delhi High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, with effect from 13.03.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court," read the notification.



Born on October 27, 1961 in Nagpur, Justice Sanghi completed LLB in the year 1986 and got enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi as an Advocate the same year.



He is the third generation lawyer after his grandfather Late V.K. Sanghi, advocate, and father Late G.L. Sanghi, senior advocate.



Initially, he worked in the office of Mukul Rohatgi, senior advocate. Later, he was appointed as a Central Government panel advocate during 1990-91.



He was also appointed as Central Government panel lawyer in the Supreme Court.



