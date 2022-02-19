'Juno' star Elliot Page's story of how he coped with homophobia fetches $3 mn

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) 'Pageboy', the memoir of Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page has been sold to Flatiron Books for a sum of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA, reports Deadline.



As per Deadline, Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long battle against homophobic hatred, both in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia and in Hollywood. Before his transition, Page lists several occasions where homophobic bullies bogged him down, with few willing to help. A beer thrown in Toronto, a menacing loudmouth chasing Page into a restaurant in Hollywood, this was something that happened often to Page.



Although the loathsome industry people in Hollywood weren't named, there was one particular male film director who tried to seduce Page when the latter was 16; and the time that a big movie star - who would later say he was ossified and blacked out in a clumsy apology - berated Page at a party in an outrageous homophobic rant.



This second incident happened just after Page had come out as queer. The actor accused Page's bold announcement of being false in a torrent that grew louder. However, nobody in the room, not even Page's closest friends, came to his rescue. It remains unclear if they were shocked, or afraid to say anything because of the powerful position of the actor, who at that time was one of the biggest stars in town.



The memoir will be published in 2023, and has the potential to be groundbreaking not only about transgender identity, but about courage in the face of adversity.



