'Jugaadistan' director Akarsh Khurana peeps into college life, politics in new web series

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Director Akarsh Khurana is all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Jugaadistan'. He speaks about dealing with the darker side of college life, politics inside the campus and its impact on the students in the show.



Akarsh says: "As a filmmaker and storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope and challenge yourself. I wanted to do just that when this presented itself. While I have done youth-centric, college stuff before, this was like a different take on it. Like the darker side of our college years, and Delhi like we don't see often. We delve into an array of issues - college politics, student dynamics, side incomes - all of which are significant in how people's lives are shaped in their formative years."



Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, 'Jugaadistan' features actors such as Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others.



The 'Mismatched' director adds further: "After all, college is the beginning of the rest of your adult life. The decisions we take then usually have far reaching consequences. I also really enjoyed the track of investigative journalism and the quest for the truth that runs parallel to all the student shenanigans."



'Jugaadistan' will be streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 4.



