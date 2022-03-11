'Judges may have different philosophies, but all lead to development of law'

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court's outgoing Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel on Friday said different judges may have different philosophies while dealing with cases, but none of these approaches are wrong as their judgments lead to the development of law.



Chief Justice Patel, who retires on March 13, was speaking at the full court reference organised by the High Court on the occasion of his farewell.



He also said that there is always a gap between justice and law.



"If there is any gap, that has to be filled by the judiciary. It is judicial activism, it is inevitable. But it is a matter of exception. We are not here to make the law nor to evolve a policy brand new, we are the interpreters of the law. But as an exception, whenever there is a gap between law and justice, there is a place for judicial activism. One has to maintain a balance between activism and restraint," he said.



Last week, the Centre had approved his appointment to the post of Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).



As per the order, the posting will be for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining 70 years age, whichever is the earliest.



Born on March 13, 1960, Justice Patel was elevated as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on June 7, 2019.



Previously, he has served as Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and also served as Judge of Jharkhand High Court and Gujarat High Court.



