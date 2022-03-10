Jubin Nautiyal wants to rework Hindi classics like 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal would like to rework some of the Hindi music classics like 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' and 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain'.



The multi-talented artiste, who can deftly play various musical instruments like the guitar, piano, harmonium and drums, has been recently crowned MTV Beats Artist of The Month for March 2022.



Elaborating on the melodies that he would like to rework, Jubin said, "There are many songs I'd have loved to compose. Some cult classic songs that have stayed with me since the beginning of my career are 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain Pyaar Ka Tofa Laye Hain' is another song I'd have loved to compose because of its lyrics, it is absolutely beautiful and out of the world."



Shedding light on the first song he ever learnt, he said, "I performed 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' when I was very young and didn't even know the composer of the track and how the process of music works. I used to jokingly tell people that I have conceptualised the track (sic)."



The singer earlier had an extensive set of goals but, given his good work that resonates with masses at large, the singer has been able to accomplish most of them.



Speaking about his bucket list, Jubin Nautiyal shared, "My goals used to be very extensive, but I have been blessed by God and audiences to have covered most of them. My U.S. tour which I'll be doing in June was perhaps the only remaining bit. I really wanted to go and play music across the globe. I'm very lucky, I have everything that I wanted."



