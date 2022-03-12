Jr NTR, Buchi Babu's 'Pedhi' movie announcement in April

yderabad, March 12 (IANS) Jr NTR, who will soon be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', will possibly collaborate with 'Uppena' fame director Buchi Babu Sana.



Now the latest reports suggest that the makers of the upcoming movie will make an official announcement regarding the same.



Director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with the movie 'Uppena', is to direct Jr. NTR for an upcoming movie. If the sources are to be believed, a formal announcement of the film is going to be made on April 11, 2022, and will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



Touted to be an unconventional periodic sports drama, the movie is to be titled 'Pedhi'. The 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor will essay this challenging role as a Kabaddi player in the movie.



Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also in talks with 'Acharya' director Koratala Siva, for their next commercial drama. He is also in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for a collaboration.



None of the above movies are officially announced as of now. On the other hand, Jr. NTR awaits the release of his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.



