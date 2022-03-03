Joint efforts needed for raising awareness about hearing disorders: Mandaviya

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts for enhancing awareness among communities regarding hearing disorders and impairment on World Hearing Day.



"With 'Jan Bhagidari' ( people's participation) and 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement), everyone can effectively contribute to adding to the existing knowledge among communities regarding benefits of early identification, and timely treatment of hearing disorders," Mandaviya said. He added that when left undetected and untreated, hearing ailments can transform into disabilities, thereby adversely impacting the productivity and quality of life of the people.



The Union Minister was addressing the 10th anniversary of the World Hearing Day celebrations at Ambedkar International Centre in the presence of Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health.



He virtually inaugurated neonatal hearing screening facilities for the hearing impaired at AIIMS and 11 outreach service centres (OSC) at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, and released a book of guidelines for hearing and screening for children and the elderly along with the last two-years' screening report on newborns, school children and adults.



While releasing the guidelines, Mandaviya highlighted that more than one lakh infants per year in India are diagnosed with hearing problems.



"This shows it is an emerging challenge. These guidelines would benefit various age groups and hence must be promoted. With the launch of Neonatal Hearing Screening Facility, AIIMS, New Delhi, and eleven OSC at AIISH, Mysuru, the capacity for screening, early identification and prevention will immensely increase," the Minister said.



Acknowledging the role of ASHAs and ANMs, doctors, NGOs and nurses in creating awareness in this regard, Mandaviya urged them to educate the communities and parents of young children for early screening and identification of the hearing impaired persons.



He cautioned everyone that "We should not self-medicate, but consult with doctors and proper caution should be taken before taking any medication related to hearing problems."



The Union government is committed to the welfare of all people and especially the elderly. He also informed that the Health Ministry has a programme dedicated to addressing the various health-related problems of the elderly called the 'National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly'.



