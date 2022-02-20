Job creation should be top priority for next govt: Voters in Punjab

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) The voters in Punjab on Sunday said that the political party they voted for on Sunday and if it comes to power, must address the issues of education, creation of jobs for youth and drug menace so that once again Punjab becomes 'Rangla Punjab'(colourful Punjab).



A 83-year-old voter Joginder Singh in the Kharar constituency under Mohali district, told IANS that raising the issue of Khalistan was a malicious attempt to defame the Sikh community. He also said that anyone who is born in the Khalsa community is always ready to sacrifice his life for the country, for society and for his religion.



As far as the political parties in the fray are concerned, they always make promises and once they come to power, forget all their promises, Singh said while a school teacher Binny was clearer in her opinion and wanted change of guard in the state.



Talking about the issue of unemployment, she said that this should be prioritised by the party she has voted for and they should work to create jobs for youths so that their exodus from the state stops.



In other constituencies too, the voters were expecting that the political parties whom they have voted will work for creation of jobs, good education and better health infrastructure.



A young voter Kevin Peterson said that the party he has voted for should endeavour to create job opportunities for youths and better education for all in Punjab.



Echoing the same sentiments, the first time voters Simerjit Kaur and Roshni said that the political party who they have voted for should work sincerely for job creation and good education system in the state.



Most of the voters IANS spoke to wanted creation of job opportunities as a top priority of the next government.



The state of Punjab went for one day assembly polls on Sunday for 117 assembly constituencies and apart from the ruling Congress Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dal, BJP in alliance with newly floated outfit by Congress turncoat and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, are contesting the elections.



The fate of 1,304 candidates in 117 assembly constituencies have been sealed in the EVM and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.



--IANS

ams/skp/